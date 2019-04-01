SJ Suryah's latest tweet has paved way for the rumours of him being part of Rajinikanth's next film. Yes, his cryptic tweet gives an impression of the director-turned-actor might be sharing screen presence with the Thalaivar in AR Muruagdoss-directorial film.

SJ Suryah's fanboy moment with Amitabh Bachchan

SJ Suryah is working with none other than Amitabh Bachchan in upcoming Tamil film Uyarndha Manithan. The former has revealed the latter's look in his latest tweet. The director-turned-actor claimed that he never dreamt of working with the Bollywood actor.

The interesting part of the story is that he has tagged AR Murugadoss and Rajinikanth and not Amitabh Bachchan.

As we all know, Rajinikanth's next film is directed by AR Murugadoss. And his tweet is now seen as an indication of SJ Suryah acting in the Rajini-Murugadoss project.

AR Murugadoss worked as an assistant to SJ Suryah before turning independent director with Ajith Kumar's Deena. The former keeps the latter in high regards and also cast him in the powerful villain role in Spyder, starring Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh.

With the rumours are slowly spreading around about Suryah working with Rajinikanth, presently referred to as Thalaivar 167, one does not mind assuming him to be playing the role of a villain.

However, he clarfied with another tweet about why he tagged them in his tweet. He posted, "Ha ha ha .... Dir @ARMurugadoss sir helped me to get this movie on board and our superstar @rajinikanth sir helped me by announcing the project that's why thanked both of them .... sjs."

The shooting of the movie will begin this month with the aim of releasing the flick for next Pongal.