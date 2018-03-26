Model-turned-actress Nora Fatehi was recently signed on to endorse skincare products as the brand ambassador, replacing Taapsee Pannu and Rakul Preet Singh.

Taapsee and Rakul have been promoting a range of skincare products. They have been replaced by Nora, who is now the face of the brand under a contract of three years, according to a statement from her team.

Replacing the two actors at a time when both of them are doing exceptionally well in the industry and have more experience than her is quite an achievement for Nora. She will soon commence shooting for the commercial.

Meanwhile, Tapsee has been working really hard on five films that will release this year. Of these, four are Hindi and one in Tamil.

She will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh, Abhishek Bachchan and Nana Patekar in the upcoming films.

Her most-talked-about Bollywood films include Naam Shabana, Pink and Judwaa 2.

Rakul Preet Singh, meanwhile, has been working with Ajay Devgn and Tabu in an untitled rom-com. This will be her third Bollywood film after Aiyaary and Yaarian.

She has done many films in Telegu and a few films in Tamil. She gained a lot of popularity in the South and is now looking to step into Bollywood.

Nora, meanwhile, has gained a good fan following with her appearances in TV shows like Bigg Boss Season 9, which has a large viewership.

Her recent release My Birthday Song was the first film that featured her as the female lead. Sanjay Suri played the male lead in the film.

The Moroccan-Canadian model, actress and dancing diva has been working hard to make a mark in Bollywood.

She has won millions of hearts with her versatility in dancing and her sizzling pictures on social media.