Improving their performance of the previous year, sixteen candidates from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have cracked the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Results of the UPSC examination were announced on Tuesday.

The candidates who cracked the exams include Waseem Ahmad Bhat (rank 07) Parsenjeet Kaur (rank 11), Nitin Singh (rank 32), Naveed Ahsan Bhat (rank 84), Ambika Raina (rank 164), Navneet Singh (rank 191), Manan Bhat (rank 231), Arjun Gupta (rank 228), Manil Bejotra (rank 314), Dwarika Gandhi (rank 505), Irfan Choudhary (rank 476), Anjeet Singh (rank 565), Abhinandan Singh (rank 749), Nimranshu Hans (rank 811), Iram Choudhary (rank 852) and Aadesh Basnotra (rank 888).

Quoting Waseem Ahmad Bhat, a news agency reported that it was the result of his hardworking and dedication. Waseem Ahmad Bhat is a resident of Bragram village of Dooru-Shahbad in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"I am very happy with my performance. My aim is to serve the public because we are public servants," the news agency reported while quoting Bhat.

Bhat dedicated the achievement to all those who supported him unconditionally. In 2015, he cracked the Joint Entrance Examination and got admission to the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar. In 2019, Bhat graduated from NIT as a civil engineer while in 2021, Bhat secured 225 overall rank in the UPSC Civil Services exam.

Border town Poonch celebrates the achievement of its daughter

Parsanjeet Kaur, who secured 11th rank in the UPSC examination, is a resident of the border town of Poonch. There were celebrations in the border of Poonch after UPSC announced results this afternoon. It was a big achievement for the daughter of this backward and remotest area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kaur completed her education up to graduation from Degree College Poonch and obtained her Masters from Jammu University. She attributed her success to self-study.

"I relied on self-study and joined a test series. Hard work, consistency, and patience were crucial factors in my journey," she added.

Acknowledging the support of her family throughout her preparation, Kaufr said, "I had hoped to clear the examination, but I didn't expect to secure such a high rank. Examinations are unpredictable."

Previously, Kaur has cracked the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) examination in 2021 and is currently undergoing training in the summer capital, Srinagar. Kaur emphasized the importance of dedicating 7 to 8 hours per day to studying. "My teachers are pleased with my dedication," she shared.

Similarly, Dr. Iram, a student of medical studies and a pass-out of MBBS in 2000, left her medical profession to become a civil servant. She originally hails from the remote Leeran village of Darhal tehsil in the Rajouri district but the family presently lives in Jammu.

In 2022 six candidates from J&K had qualified UPSC examination

In the year 2022 six aspirants from J&K and had made it to the Civil Service Examination.

This year Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held the main examination for the Civil Services in September 2022 and Personal interviews between January and May 2023. A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and other civil services posts.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated Waseem Ahmad Bhat, Parsanjeet Kaur, and others for their achievements.

"Congratulations Waseem Ahmad Bhat and Parsanjeet Kaur. With 7th and 11th rank respectively in UPSC Civil Services examination, you have done us really proud. Your achievements will inspire all the youth of J&K. Best Wishes to all those who successfully cleared the exam," LG Tweeted