In a terrifying incident, a six-year-old boy died near Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu after he took a bite out of explosive gelatin stick mistaking it for a biscuit or a snack.

Three have been arrested in connection with the incident which also includes the deceased child's father.

The incident

Three men had bought the country-made explosives that they used for fishing near the Cauvery river which usually is used to scare the fishes into the net. They used two of the gelatin explosive sticks and brought the unused ones back to their friend, the six-year-old child's father's home

The boy who was playing in the house spotted the wrapped explosive material and took a bite, mistaking it for a biscuit. The stick exploded in his mouth and caused severe injuries.

Later, instead of informing the authorities, the father of the boy and his friends, fearing consequences over the death caused by explosives, conducted the final rites of the boy all by themselves the same night.

After the police were informed about the incident, the three people in connection with the child's death were arrested and a further investigation was ordered. However, the police came to know about it and they arrested the stone quarry manager who provided the explosive gelatin. Police are now trying to crack down on the usage of country explosives.