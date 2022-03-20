Director SS Rajamouli has become a national brand post the massive success of the Baahubali series. From Bollywood to Kollywood, it is now every actor's dream to star in a Rajamouli project. Often considered as the king of commercial cinema, the director has the nuances to give the right dosage of action, comedy, romance and sentiment. His movies are usually a complete package of entertainment.

Post his magnanimous Baahubali, all eyes were on his next project. With the director roping in superstars, Ram Charan and NTR on screens, expectations are already sky-high. With just days away from the release, here we bring you a list of six binge-watch Rajamouli films.

Eega

A lover boy is reincarnated as a housefly to avenge his death and protect his girlfriend. Well, that may sound funny on paper but the film was a landmark in Indian cinema. Breaking away from the hero-centric formula, Eega was a visual marvel on screen. Though a sequel is on cards for a long time, it might take a little more time. Post RRR, the director is teaming up with Mahesh Babu for an action drama.

Magadheera

We can easily say this epic love story was the base for Baahubali. This fantasy drama too dealt with the story of reincarnation. A bike stuntman recollects events from his past life as a warrior and decides to pursue his love. Meanwhile, the villain from his past life reappears again. The movie marked the first onscreen collaboration of Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli. Magadheera was also the most expensive South Indian film made at the time of its release.

Sye

The film is centred around Rugby and to date, this is the only film to have Rugby as its main theme. A college sports drama with a high-intensity action sequence.

Maryada Ramana

This comedy-drama has been remade in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. After the massive success of Magadheera, Rajamouli surprised everyone by announcing comedian Sunil as the protagonist for his next project. With a solid script, the right comedy timings and an extraordinary technical team, he made it a massive success.

Chatrapathi

The film marked the onscreen collaboration of Rajamouli and Prabhas. Chatrapathi gave Prabhas the larger than life image. Prabhas played the role of a vagabond turned gangster to perfection and was a phenomenal success at the box office.

Simhadri

And finally, we have the onscreen potboiler that laid a strong foundation for Tarak aka NTR Jr in Tollywood. The film smashed all previous box office records in Telugu cinema and is often known as the perfect Telugu commercial entertainer.

So until the release of RRR on March 25, fans can binge-watch these flick to keep the pace up.