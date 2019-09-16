Siddharth and GV Prakash's Sivappu Manjal Pachai has performed well in its second weekend at the Chennai box office. The Tamil movie has performed better than many other movies that include Gang Leader, Pailwaan and Dream Girl.

After minting Rs 77.69 lakh from 174 shows in the first weekend, the movie added Rs 27.30 lakh in the weekdays. The film has raked in Rs 69.81 lakh from 180 shows in its second weekend. The 10-day total collection of the flick stands at Rs 1.74 crore.

Telugu movie Gang Leader has opened to mixed reviews and earned Rs 33.02 lakh from 87 shows at the Chennai box office. It is considered to be an average opening for a Tollywood flick in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Hindi movie Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl has made a collection of Rs 31.47 lakh. Whereas another Bollywood film Chhichhore has done a decent business in its second weekend by raking in 30.26 lakh from 69 shows. The 10-day total collection of the movie stands at Rs 73.97 lakh.

The business of Arya's Magamuni has witnessed a dip in its collection in its second weekend. It has earned Rs 25.57 lakh from 96 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.62 crore in 10 days. Hollywood film IT: Chapter Two has collected Rs 16.34 lakh from 57 shows to take its total collection to Rs 54.40 lakh.

Kiccha Sudeep's Kannada Pailwaan, released in Tamil as Bailwaan, has earned 17.64 lakh from 96 shows, while Comali has entered its fifth weekend by raking in Rs 12.29 lakh from 72 shows. The total business done by the flick in Chennai stands at Rs 5.23 crore.

Yogi Babu's Zombie has raked in Rs 3.59 lakh from 33 shows to take its 10-day total to Rs 29.41 lakh.