Twitter has erupted with funny memes following Sivakumar's outburst at a private event when a fan tried to take a selfie without his consent. The video of the veteran actor knocking down the mobile has gone viral. [Scroll down for the memes]

The Tamil audience are coming up with hilarious memes to troll the actor for being rude to his unidentified fan. "Actor #Sivakumar thinks he's one Socrates of modern world when the world thinks he's one rotten scumbag. Sir perhaps should remember that he's earned everything today including the inclusions of his sons in TFI through his fan followers. Oorukku ubadhesam pandra moonjiya paaru [sic]" a netizen wrote on Twitter.

Sivakumar was attending an event and was about to cut a ribbon before a fan tried to take a selfie. The actor was upset with his gesture and knocked down the mobile. The actor quickly recovered and was looked normal thereafter in the clip.

However, Sivakumar has now issued a statement stating that he was upset when 20-25 people were taking selfies without his permission at the event.

"Taking selfies is something that involves the own interests as it might be something to relish with memories across your vacations and celebratory moments. I have no allegations or claims to make upon one's personal interests. But when it comes to treating a socialite or a celebrity, it shouldn't be the same there, where they deserve their privacies and respect too. It happened that from the moment I stepped out of the car and walked into the venue that was occupied with 200-300 people, I felt little disappointed to see around 20-25 people clicking selfies by pushing the volunteers and guards who accompanied me there.

He added, "What I personally feel is that it is a courtesy to ask any celebrity or any person before they start clicking photos with them. A celebrity cannot be treated or taken for granted as a public property . I am someone, who has never hesitated to take photos at airport and any gatherings with hundreds and thousands of people," Behindwoods quotes him as saying.

The actor said that he is not claiming to be a "Buddha" or a "saint" and he is a normal human being like everyone. He advised his fans to be respectful and mindful of the occasion and place before taking selfies.

Reacting to his comment, a netizens tweets, "I agree totally to #Sivakumar, while he says that one should ask permission before a selfie with another person, who gave him the right to push another man's mobile phone. Better he should have asked the guy to stop talking selfie. [sic]"

Meanwhile, many fans of Suriya and Karthi have come to Sivakumar's rescue.