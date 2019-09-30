Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veettu Pillai is off to a flying start at the Chennai box office. The movie has overpowered a few movies that includes Suriya's Kaappaan, which saw the light of the day on 20 September.

The movie made Rs 58 lakh on the first day, which was lesser compared to his previous films. The collection saw an improvement on the following day by earning Rs 68 lakh. On Sunday, the movie had its best day in the first weekend by collecting Rs 72+ lakh to take its first weekend total to Rs 1.99 lakh, reports Behindwoods. The positive word-of-mouth seems to have done the trick for the flick.

Suriya and Mohanlal's Kaappaan is in the second place by collecting Rs 99.28 lakh from 255 shows. The 10-day total collection of the flick now stands at Rs 5.01 crore.

Parthiepan's Oththa Seruppu Size 7 has made an impressive collection despite drop in show count in its second weekend due to the release of Namma Veetuu Pillai. The film had 93 shows from which it has earned 26.08 lakh.

In the first weekend, Oththa Seruppu Size 7 had grossed 34.09 lakh.

Hollywood movie Abominable got below-average opening by collecting Rs 8.96 lakh from 75 shows. Whereas newly-released Tamil film Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam has collected Rs 4.57 lakh from 45 shows.

Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood and Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor have done negligible business.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the release of multilingual movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. It is originally made in Telugu in which Chiranjeevi will be seen in the lead with Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia doing important characters.