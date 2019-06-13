The trailer of Ajith Kumar's much-hyped Nerkonda Paarvai has garnered close to seven million views on YouTube in about 20 hours. It has amassed over 6.88 lakh likes and over 57,000 dislikes with over 51,000 comments.

It has sharp one-liners which is mouthed by Ajith. The trailer shows an aged lawyer fighting hard in a court for the justice of three women. The clip is filled with intense moments and intensity only increases with every passing second. Thala looks stylish and Shraddha Srinath has pulled off her role well as a victim of molestation.

The trailer has won a lot of appreciation from cine-goers cutting across language barriers. Kollywood celebrities have joined the celebration by hailing positive words about the video. The comments made by them can be read below:

Vikram Prabhu: Good that a hard hitting subject has been taken up by #Ajith sir and team.

Looks Powerful! Best wishes for #NerkondaPaarvai

Actress Harathi: #Topnotch #ThalaAjith Anaa SAI SAI

VISHNU VISHAL - VV: Fantastic #NerkondaPaaravaiTrailer

Ramya Subramanian: #NerkondaPaarvai

'Apdilaam Nadakaadu..Nadakka Koodaadu'!

Ajith Sir in an epic form ❤️!

Such a hard hitting trailer-A film that has come to awaken the judgements and conditions for a Woman.

Thank u @BoneyKapoor ji & @DirectorHvinoth sir .

Arunraja Kamaraj: A Must needed Content For this Time waiting eagerly for the Movie My heartiest wishes to the entire cast and Crew .. waiting For the conversations of #ThalaAjith sir and wishing for the massive success. last dialogue does mean alot. so do the movie

Sivakarthikeyan: #NerkondaPaaravai trailerTis time it's pure class from #ThalaAjith sir..strong content in the hands of strong film maker #HVinoth.. Best wishes to @thisisysr sir @RangarajPandeyR sir @nirav_dop sir @ShraddhaSrinath @BoneyKapoor sir and full team for a big success

Archana Kalpathi: All the very best @DirectorHvinoth Trailer looks Fab #NerkondaPaaravai https://twitter.com/directorhvinoth/status/1138786148140998656 ...

S J Suryah: Nerkonda Paarvai - Official Movie Trailer | Ajith Kumar | Shraddha Srina... https://youtu.be/WX9TDlEoQFo via @YouTube superb AJith sir , @BoneyKapoor sir and Dir @DirectorHvinoth sir and team .... rocking rocking sjs

Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA: #NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer is intense & power packed with excellent dialogues from Dir.#Vinoth #ThalaAjith is brilliant. Trailer creates very good expectations. Best wishes @BoneyKapoor ji @ShraddhaSrinath & Team

Vignesh Shivan: Absolute class&mass frm Our #Thala #Ajith sir &one of my favourite directors Vinod

Big applause for Choosin to do this film #Ajith Sir & @BoneyKapoor sir for takin it to the masses! Appropriate film for this time

#Nermaiyaana #blockbuster aagum indha #NerkondaPaaravai

Radikaa Sarathkumar: #nerkondapaarvai #ajith superb, acting prowess and action in full display

Dilani Rabindran: @ShraddhaSrinath your gusto & talent are just oozing in the #NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer. Can't wait to see the way you bring your signature strength to this powerful character! Congrats!! #NerkondaPaarvai

Hands down the Tamil movie I am most looking forward to this year. So excited to see #Thala #Ajith on fire in what I'm sure will be another career defining role! #NerkondaPaarvai - come soon pls. #NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer

G.V.Prakash Kumar: Nice intense teaser ... best of luck Ajith sir and team #NerkondaPaarvai #NerkondaPaarvaiTeaser

Adhik Ravichandran: Whata trailer #ThalaAjith sirs brilliant performance,dialogues,mannerism so intenseDirector #HVinoth sirs On fire,Nirav sirs wow visuals @thisisysr sirs amazing bgm&that dialogue ஒருத்தர் மேல விஸ்வாசம் காட்ட இன்னொருத்தரை அசிங்கப் படுத்திரீங்க goosebumps

Anil Kapoor: What a gripping trailer! #NerKondaPaarvai is sure to keep us all on the edge of our seats! Looking forward to this with great anticipation! @BoneyKapoor #AjithKumar @ZeeStudios_

DD Neelakandan: SEMMMMMAAAAAAAAA THALAAAAAAAAA FULLLLLL ON FIREEEEEE ... In the full trailer AJITH SIR's got NERKONDA PAARVAI SIR IS BLAZINGGGGGGGG

Nerkonda Paarvai - Official Movie Trailer | Ajith Kumar | Shraddha Srina... https://youtu.be/WX9TDlEoQFo via @YouTube

Vivek Lyricist: Ajith sir setting d right example. That end dialogue is all love. Congrats #Thala

Heres #NerkondaPaaravaiTrailer

Dharan kumar: Woooohhhh

Setting our expectations a lot bigger now! #NerkondaPaarvai trailer looks massive! Music is gonna be killer by @thisisysr

#Thala is looking thaarumaaru

So stylish n breaking all steriotypes!

Waiting for the magic of #AjithKumar n #YSR

Editor PraveenKl: Wow! Amazing trailer cut. This one builds up more excitement than the original. Loved the way Vinoth portrayed #thala in this one. Winner all the way. Best wishes to the team. #NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer