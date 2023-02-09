One way or the other, it's an issue that many in Punjab already have a strong opinion on. Simranjit Singh Mann, the elected member of the Parliament from Sangrur, who had dropped Khalistan from his Twitter bio, had restored it shortly after the Lok Sabha victory.

It's an issue and ideology that had become the political leader's identity but once elected to the Parliament, it should be history. Ethically speaking, any fundamentalist or communal ideologies should cease to be a part of those sitting in the Parliament, let alone be voiced publicly.

77-year-old Mann, President Shiromani Akali Dal, had defeated AAP's Gurmail Singh in the Parliamentary bypoll, last year, by a margin of 5,822 votes. Mann, a former IPS officer, has consistently raised issues of minority groups but through provocative speeches.

A lesson in the sovereignty of India

"Should it not be enough for disqualification?" questioned a netizen pointing out several such state-sponsored calls against the Constitution. While some threaten the secularity enshrined in the Constitution, others the sovereignty of the nation. The sentiment echoed with several, who pointed out all that's wrong with the ideology.

"As an MP, has he not taken an oath to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established" and "uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India?" Is this not a declaration of violation of the same oath?" said one user.

"Does it not pertain to Violation of Code of Conduct?" reminded another.

"This is against the oath and candidate for disqualification. What are we waiting for?" a user asserted on Twitter.

Others pointed out how the political leader spent his entire life with the same rhetoric.

A few thought it was a failure on the part of the Election Commission, which had allegedly become increasingly compromised.

"This can happen only in India," read another post.

India's stance on Khalistan

India's stance on the Khalistan movement has been unequivocal and clear from the start. Many organisations demanding Sikh separatist movement and a separate homeland for Sikhs have been declared unlawful terrorist organisations. Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International, International Sikh Youth Federation, Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA), Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), All India Sikh Students Federation (ISYF) are among 42 organisations listed in the first schedule of the Unalwful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. Many of these organisations are based in India, while some are based out of UK, USA and Canada.