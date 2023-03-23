Actor and social media sensation Megan Fox is one of the sexiest women in the celluloid and garners a huge fanbase. Various Social media platforms give a sneak peek into her lavish lifestyle, what she does in a day and some sizzling pictures that fans and followers just can't take their eyes off.

Do you know Megan's look-alike, Taylor Ryan, a 26 -year -old woman, has an uncanny resemblance and has been using her good looks on the adult platform OnlyFans space?

As and when OnlyFans subscribers could make out the uncanny resemblance between Megan and Ryan and flooded Ryan with bizarre requests.

Who is Taylor Ryan and how much does she earn from the adult platform?

Recently, Taylor Ryan opened up about the amount she is making after quitting her barista job and Amazon delivery driver jobs, she also revealed the bizarre request she constantly gets from the fans of the Transformer actress.

Ryan is making a whopping amount of 24,76,950 ($30,000) every month from the adult platform.

While talking to The Daily Star, Megan's lookalike said, "It's kind of laughable when I say I look like Megan Fox -I mean it's Megan Fox, but people on TitTok started saying it and commented on my posts."

She revealed that once someone asked her to wear the same outfit as Fox wore in the Transformers film. In fact, she added that they paid $300 for her to sport a bra top and short denim while bending over and opening a car bonnet."

She further added, "A lot of them are just for me to sit in a car topless and play with my b**bs. The late nights, suck. It's the feeling you already have to be on it or have to stay somewhat engaged to the page. Sometimes I stay up until 4 am."

Does her family know?

As for what her family thinks, Ryan told the portal, she's very open about her career choice.

"'They know everything - I'm very open," she said. "I've always been destined to be a performer."