The second wave of COVID-19 ravaged the country, with some spine-chilling stories of people who died due to lack of medical care. Finding a hospital bed turned out to be a significant challenge, but some good samaritans rose to the occasion and went out of their way to help those in need. One such story was of a cab driver, who drove a COVID patient 40 kms for medical care when no one else offered help. Udit Agarwal's heartwarming gesture won the internet, but today's another day and there's another hero.

Bollywood singer Vishal Dadlani is winning over the hearts of millions of Indians. In the viral thread by Rituparna Chatterjee, who narrated Udit's story, it was also revealed that the cab driver had managed to collect the college fee for a year but needed more funds to pay for the next three years of the course. Udit's son is a student pursuing engineering.

Dadlani wins over internet

As per Chatterjee's latest tweet, Dadlani paid Rs 3 lakh fee towards the education of Udit's son, taking away father's biggest worry. Dadlani's gesture not only reminded the nation of the heartwarming story of how Udit helped a COVID patient in need, but also restores faith in humanity.