The demand for independent music has seen the rise of music companies and music labels. It has helped many music artists come to the forefront and showcase their skills. On top of it, the social media space has seen many younger talents coming into the limelight with their catchy singles. Prabhjot Virmani is the latest name to join the bandwagon and is on a spree of bringing hits.

After the release of his recent debut single '2 Piece', the 16-year-old singer is back with yet another musical track 'Range Balliye'. It is a Punjabi musical featuring Akshit Sukhija and Sonia Verma. The song is shot in Goa and is an out-and-out Punjabi banger with a lot of swag and quirkiness in it.

Released on the official YouTube channel of Platear Studios on 14 September, 'Range Balliye' has showcased the essence of love between Akshit and Sonia. Not to forget, the way he has sung the song showcases his versatility as an artist. While his last release '2 Piece' has clocked more than a million views, the latest Punjabi track is also gaining fanfare from music lovers.

Check out his official music video '' here - https://youtu.be/XdIBbILftq0

With the release of his second song in just a month, he is confident to leave his mark as one of the promising singers in the Indian music industry. The young singer aims to set a benchmark in the music industry by bringing original music to the audience.

Besides this, the lyrics of 'Range Balliye' are penned by Mavie Ganjogadia, and the music is given by Vibhas. Directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi's Team DS Creations, the Punjabi song is getting good responses from the listeners. On the professional front, he has various other music videos which will be released soon.

Having dreamt of becoming a singer to make it turn into reality, he is an example for all teenagers. Expressing his desire to work with top-notch music companies, he is also looking forward to collaborating with leading names from the Indian music industry.