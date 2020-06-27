Naman Dhillon a known Punjab Singer is an emerging name in the US in Punjabi Music. Born and brought up in the UK and US, he has loved music since his childhood. He completed his graduation in Computer Science from City University, New York, and remained active in singing and music since his school and college days. This made him enter this domain thus making his career in this field. His smart looks and good knack in music with singing skills made him have an impressive start in his career.

With the popularity of Punjabi Music in the US, thanks to the presence of Punjabis in the country, he found a good response in his chosen field. He got the chance to work with top musicians and singers of Punjabi Music Industry. In 2018, he was reported working with top names from the industry. These include Deep Jandu, Sukh Sanghera, J Statik, and others to produce some good songs, which were mostly written by Lalli Mundi. Officially, it was his first-ever song and it did create a good buzz in the music world.

Since then the young singer did not look back as he kept on getting one song to the other. Some of the songs he recorded in 2018 and after including Mario and Girlfriend with Royal Music Gang. His song Yaar Tera with 62 West Studio did a good buzz in the media. The latest came in the form of two songs - December 28th and Committed with Royal Music Gang. Both songs were among the top trending songs on YouTube. He aspires to go long in this field and so far he has done well in singing and aspires to go a long way.