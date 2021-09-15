Massab Shoukat, a young artist, is enjoying all the love coming his way. The talented singer-musician-songwriter has been winning people's hearts with his work. As an independent artist, he has shown the world how to achieve success on the basis of talent, creativity, and hard work.

The singer is all set to release another number for his fans called Galtiyan. The singer has sung and penned down the lyrics. Sahil Chika has composed the music for the song Galtiyan. The duo has collaborated several times.

About the same, the artist shares, "I am very motivated to share some good songs this year. During the lockdown, I spent time writing and practicing tunes with Sahil, and together we made a few songs. We both are excited to share it with people and see their reactions. I hope they love my song Galtiyan like they have showered praises on my past work."

Talking about his background, the singer says he always had a deep interest in music. From childhood, he has been listening to all kinds of music. Singers like Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Udit Narayan, Arijit Singh, and others are his inspiration. He believes that if he stays focused on his goals, one day, he might get the same level of love as these music icons. He also hopes to work with several prominent music composers from the music industry.

As an artist, he is full of hopes and dreams. He says that he will keep making more music for his fans to enjoy in the coming years. Till then, he is all set to release some new work soon, one of them being Galtiyan.