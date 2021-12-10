As the end of the year is around and also people are beginning to steer back to their pre-pandemic lives, the demands for cafes and clubs are slightly heightened. Though the food and ambiance of the venues are always of priority, people are now also fascinated by the idea of live singing.

While discussing live performances, one name to consider is singer Manmeet Singh Gupta. With his melodious and versatile voice, the singer has won a myriad of hearts. Holding an experience of more than a thousand shows, he is also the lead vocalist of Sanyaas The Band.

Along with his band, he has performed at several clubs, cafes, weddings, etc. Disclosing about his schedule he says, "Juggling between several shows isn't a cakewalk. Yet, I do it cheerfully as it makes my audience delighted. Seeing their restful faces bestows me with a sense of satisfaction and motivation."

Talking about his shows in December 2021, he sats has to follow a tight schedule. He has performances at different venues starting from 2nd December to 31st December.

Sneak peek at the venues where the singer and his band will perform. Opa, Bombay Adda, Moonstone hammock, Barrel and Co, Boho bar, Wedding Gigs, Radisson Blu, Boomro, House of lords, Level One Bet Bar, The Orange Mint, Ammata, Tiger Tiger Lounge, etc.

Heretofore, the singer has also won the Voice of Nation award for being a part of the Guinness World Record for singing nonstop for 23 days. He is also notable for his amazing non-stop high-energy performance in the wedding circuit. His passion for music sees no limit and is also the motivation for his performance that he delivers every day.