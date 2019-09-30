Entertaining everyone is not an easy task. It requires great communication skills to present yourself in front of everyone. Manish Joshi aka MJ is an entertainer and a social media personality who happens to be a singer and is a popular name among all the Navratri lovers. He is from Mumbai and is known for his outstanding singing skills. Besides this, he is a musician who loves to make people dance to his tunes. And with Navratri around the corner, Manish is all set to rock this time with his live performances across Mumbai.

Like every year, he is all set to burn the stage in Ghatkopar's Gujarati Samaj and Prerna Raas in Mulund. Moreover, MJ has not only restricted himself to Mumbai. Till now he has performed in more than 2000 shows across the world. Apart from India, Manish has performed at several music tours and Navratri nights in Australia, Canada, USA and the UK where several Indians have been residing. The talented singer has lately started being more active on YouTube where he has been posting many of his cover songs from Bollywood films.

"Music always pumps me up and keeps me energized. I think I was born for it. Performing in front of many people is what I love the most. I am really excited to perform this year during Navratri. It feels really positive to entertain people and be a reason behind their enthusiasm. I am also planning to start free music seminars and workshops for all the aspiring performers", said Manish. When asked about the secret behind his power-packed energy, he said that making everyone happy fuels him up and that's the most satisfying thing he feels as an entertainer. We hope he keeps on entertaining people and spreading happiness with his amazing singing skills.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.