Influenced by her mother, Gitanjali Rai, a renowned singer of ghazals and devotional music, Mumbai based Kamakshi Rai's musical journey started early in life. Her musical career catapulted into the spotlight in 2015 when she featured as a contestant on 'The Stage', India's first English music talent hunt. She was a runner-up on the show.

Owing to her half-Mangalorean and half-Punjabi background, she can sing effortlessly in English, Hindi, Punjabi and Bengali. She has also dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, thanks to her aptitude for mimicking accents and sounds.

Kamakshi's Bollywood debut will take place with the release of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, a film produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Vasan Bala. She has sung two songs in this movie, 'Tere liye' and 'Dreamtime'.

The film has won several international awards - including the People's Choice Midnight Madness award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) - and is slated for March 21, 2019 release in India.

Going from Batman pyjamas to flowing floor length gowns, this tomboy-turned-diva is now making her mark on the music industry with her sultry voice and dynamic personality.