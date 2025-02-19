Gen Z's favourite singer-songwriter, Anuv Jain, has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Hridi Narang. The singer took social media by storm when he shared his wedding pictures online.

Anuv Jain marries longtime girlfriend in dreamy wedding, shares pics

Although Anuv initially didn't mention his partner's name, he dropped dreamy wedding pictures and captioned them, "Aur haan dekho yahan kaise aayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai," followed by, "Got married over the weekend."

Among the many wedding pictures, one particular photo that caught everyone's attention was a heartfelt moment where Anuv kissed his bride.

Fans and netizens were both shocked and delighted to see Anuv Jain's wedding pictures. Celebrities and admirers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana extended his heartfelt wishes, commenting, "Not me crying w happy tearssssss."

Another fan wrote, "Not me waiting for Anuv to officially announce this!!!"

Anuv's wife looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red lehenga, while Anuv complemented her in a beige sherwani.

Along with the wedding pictures, videos capturing special moments from the rituals—including Anuv and Hridi's varmala ceremony—also went viral.

While Anuv chose to keep his wife's details private, their wedding photographer, Rahul Saharan, subtly revealed her identity. Rahul re-shared Anuv's wedding post on his Instagram story, tagging both Anuv and singer Hridi Narang.

"Thank you @anuvjain and @hridinarang for all the love. It felt like we were celebrating a wedding in our own family," he wrote, along with a picture of the couple.

Who is Anuv Jain's wife Hridi Narang?

As per reports in Hauterrfly, Anuv Jain and Hridi Narang have been in a relationship for a long time now. While not much is known about Hridi for now, it is said that Anuv's newly-wedded wife comes from a non-celebrity background. She has a private account on Instagram with 450 followers.

Anuv Jain is known for songs like Husn, Alag Aasmaan, Gul, Jo Tum Mere Ho and Antariksh among others.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Anuv had hinted at being in a relationship, but he kept details private, stating, "Let's see how it goes. I'm not sure," while promoting his song Mazaak. He further explained that the track was inspired by the unexpected nature of love, sharing, "Mazaak talks about love – when you least expect to fall in love, it just hits you like a truck. It's based on personal experience, maybe it's too soon to share right now."