Singapore to open quarantine-free travel with India, Indonesia; three more countries listed [details]

COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on international travels as we know for over two years. As things are starting to improve, many countries are opening their borders for tourists. Singapore is now opening quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated people from five more countries, further boosting tourism in the country.

Singapore's Ministry of Health has announced that it will extend its vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme to India and Indonesia from November 29. The ministry will further include three more countries —Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from December 6.

Quarantine-free travel

As per this order, fully vaccinated travellers from the aforementioned countries will be able to enter Singapore without having to undergo mandatory quarantine. For Indian travellers, there will be two daily flights, each to Chennai, New Delhi and Mumbai, transport minister S. Iswaran said in a statement. As for Indonesian travellers, there will be two designated flights between Singapore and Jakarta every day.

Further details can be seen below:

Additionally, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that Singapore will continue to monitor the global situation with regards to COVID-19 closely and ensure that the new travel guidelines won't pose risk to the country's healthcare system.

So far, Singapore has launched 13 VTLs with countries, including Australia, Canada, Italy, Germany and the US. Malaysia, Finland, and Sweden will join the list on November 29.