The first single from Vijay and Nayanthara-starrer Bigil will hit the internet on Tuesday, July 23. This development comes after the song titled Singa Penne was leaked online last week.

The song has been composed by two-time Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman, who has also sung the track penned by Vivek. It is said to be a powerful song which comes at a crucial stage of the Atlee Kumar-directorial.

Records that Thalapathy Vijay fans want the song to break in 24 hours

The fans of Vijay are eagerly waiting for the song to create new online records. Yes, the social media accounts of fans are now aiming to garner a record number of views and likes for the track.

The online fan clubs are circulating messages to the admirers of Vijay to achieve the target of 10 million views and 1 lakh likes in 24 hours. Not just repeated viewing, but followers of the fan clubs have been told to spread the link on all social media platforms to achieve the numbers.

People are also aiming to reach 1 lakh tweets in the next 24 hours related to Bigil to draw the attention of the non-Tamil audience.

Bigil is a sports drama which is believed to be about a coach, played by Vijay, taking the Tamil Nadu football team to new heights. Thalapathy reportedly plays dual roles of a gangster father and a son, bringing a lot of suspense and mystery to the story.