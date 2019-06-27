After much issues, Sindhubaadh has finally seen the light of the day on Thursday, 27 June, but not before some of the morning shows in parts of Chennai were cancelled.

Sindhubaadh was scheduled for release on 21 June, but it was postponed following a stay court order brought by the makers of Baahubali over their financial dispute with the producer, SN Rajarajan. The issue was not sorted till Vijay Sethupathi chipped in to solve the issue between the two parties.

Industry insiders say that Vijay Sethupathi contributed a part of his remuneration to settle the issue. As a result, the movie, despite cancellation of morning shows in parts of Chennai, has hit the screens.

It is an action thriller, directed by SU Arun Kumar, with comedy and romance. Sethupathi has paired up with Anjali in the Tamil flick, which has Vivek Prasanna, Linga and many others in the supporting roles. The film has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Ruben's editing and Vijay Karthik Kannan's cinematography.

The film has piqued the viewers' interest with trailer. Will it live up to their expectations? Will the makeup for the disappoint with caused to the delay with a solid content? Check out the audience's response to the Tamil flick:

karthi: #Sindhubaadh - weakest film of #SUArunKumar - @VijaySethuOffl combo. Usual commercial action movie where the hero rescue his wife from skin trafficking gang,Visuals and bgm are positives but screenplay is dragging and boring at most parts .

Disappointed.

Sanju Ravi: #Sindhubaadh : Average Product from Vjs & Arunkumar combo.. Disappointed for me (Second half) ..

Only console Vjs & Anjali portion in First half..loved it..

Rating : 2.5/5

DrSenthil kumaran: First half engaging so far.Both VJS and Anjali chemistry work aayiruku.Yuvan BGM nice. photography top http://notch.Movie travels in a leisurely pace with subtle comedy.Towards interval block, action scenes in Thailand well picturized. Waiting for second half #Sindhubaadh

Vijith Amirthalingam: #Sindhubaadh 1st half - Fairly frames so far. @yoursanjali looking good @thisisysr's usual bgm #VijaySethupathi and his son traverse throughout the first half.