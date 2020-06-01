Ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu believes periods are a normal, natural phenomenon which occurs in females and that there's nothing that they should be embarrassed about.

According to Sindhu, people should end the taboo associated with periods and instead should talk about it openly.

PV Sindhu breaks myths on menstrual hygiene in Instagram post

"Periods are normal, natural, and nothing to feel embarrassed about. Over 2 million girls will get their first period this lockdown. Let's come together to make sure that they don't go through this alone. This World Menstrual Hygiene Day, I choose to end the taboo and whispers associated with periods and talk openly about it. Because, after all, #ItsJustAPeriod," PV Sindhu said in an Instagram post.

"If you believe the stigma around periods should end and want to show your support for it, share a post with a picture like this, tag @stayfreeindia and use #ItsJustAPeriod. Because every voice matters," she added.

Other Bollywood celebrities including the likes of Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Kritika Kamra, Genelia D'Souza and others raised awareness about menstrual health.

Rajkumar wrote, "On this #WorldMenstrualHygieneDay I choose to end the taboo associated with periods and talk openly about it because after all, #itsjustaperiod. It is very important to have a conversation about this in order to end the stigma around periods. This will only hppen when we all show our support and share a post with a picture like this, tag @stayfreeindia and use #itsjustaperiod. Remember, every voice matters."

Every year, in May World Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated with an aim to bring together the voices and actions of non-profits, government agencies, individuals, the private sector and the media to promote good menstrual hygiene management (MHM) for all women and girls.