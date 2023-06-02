Siddharth is busy promoting his upcoming - Takkar - on all platforms. The south actor was recently taken by surprise when a journalist asked him a rather insensitive question on his love life. The question posed to him was about his 'unsuccessful' love life. The Rang De Basanti actor was asked the reason behind his love life being triumphant on the big screen but a no so successful in real life.

While Sid did seem to be thrown a bit off-guard, he didn't let the situation get to him. "I have never thought about this even once, not in my dreams, not while seeing my face in the mirror but since you are really concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the Takkar movie as well," Siddharth reportedly said in Telugu.

Aditi terms it "sacrosanct"

Siddharth is currently rumoured to be dating Aditi Rao Hydari. From social media PDAs, and holidays together to attending events together; the two have left very little to the imagination. Aditi, in a recent interview, had called it "sacrosanct". "Why? No. What is there to clear the air? There is no air to clear. I just feel like why. There are certain things that are sacrosanct, and you don't want to speak about them so you don't. And people anyway assume what they want to assume. So let them, no problem," she told Curly Tales.