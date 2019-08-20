Content and Digital Marketing are powerful weapons that the world of technology and social media has gifted to us. Going by the general definition, Digital marketing is the marketing of products or services using digital technologies, mainly on the Internet, but also including mobile phones, display advertising, and any other digital medium. We knowingly or unknowingly consume digital media and content everyday in our lives and that is the attractiveness of this market. There are a lot of niches to choose from, millions of people to cater to. It provides a world of opportunities for someone with creativity.

Simran Sarkar has been associated with content for a long time and is an inspiration for many who want to make a future in the content making. Hailing from Jalpaiguri, establishing herself has been a major challenge for her, especially in a field like content writing. She started with content writing at the age of 14. She started selling her services on Fiverr. She started with 500-word articles for 5 dollars.

She earned her limelight by building a network. Moving to Calcutta at 16 for her higher education, she was exposed to a larger market. She started building her network here too. Which ultimately paid off and made Simran a digital mastermind.

Losing her parents at an early age, she needed to support herself. She started taking bigger roles in content writing. Wanting to focus on quality content writing, she dropped out of college. The first started that she started with was Klarusmedia.

Fast forward to 2019, she owns multiple pages on Instagram and Facebook. She's worked with multiple brands across India as a creator/advisor. Her content has been shared over 15 million times worldwide which is a statement in itself.

In a world of content, Simran has certainly made her mark with quality content over the years. She's an inspiration for everyone looking to make a name for themselves in this platform.

