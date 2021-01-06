Simran is a budding lifestyle blogger who intends to make a mark for herself in the Lifestyle Blogging Industry at 23. She claims to have started her journey in the final year of her college when she was pursuing BBA. Currently working with a media tech company as a senior account executive, her first love she claims has always been creating content.

At 20, she claims to have started her fashion blog that eventually became a full-fledged business for us. Her blog The Moody Vibe and her Instagram presence as 'Simranbalarjain' is where she operates. She claims her content is around Women Hygiene, Lifestyle, Fashion and Travel.

She says she has worked with the world's leading fashion, luxury, beauty, travel and lifestyle brands, collaborating on bespoke content, editorials and social partnerships.

She says she was among top 50 bloggers and was been featured in magazines apart from being featured in other publications. Along with that, she has says she also got her first international trip sponsored to Bali, Indonesia, for her social media content in the year 2018.

In Simran's words currently, her focus is growing her women hygiene series as, "Growing awareness about intimate hygiene and increase in preference for sanitary products like tampons and panty liners have garnered a huge demand for females. Therefore, the need to talk and educate in favour of menstruation hygiene practices is extremely necessary at a time like this."

She further plans to continue creating content for the longest time and expand by creating more videos on her YouTube Channel "Simran Balar Jain". As a young entrepreneur, Simran believes that Passion, Vision, Hard work and consistency can take you places.