Back pain is one of the most common health problems among adults in the United States. According to a Statista survey in 2017, 29 percent of US adults said that they believed stress was the cause of their pain, 26 percent said it's because of weak muscles or a lack of exercise, and another 26 percent blamed it on lack of physical work.

There can be a number of reasons for back pain, but often a slight change in our lifestyle can make a difference. Let's take a look at some of the ways to avoid back pain:

Sleeping position

At times, Back pain is caused by wrong sleeping position. Recently, Shelby Harris, a sleep medicine expert and a professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, told Popular Science, that if your current sleep position is not causing a problem, it's fine. But, if you wake up in pain, changing the position might work. According to Shelby, lying on the back is the best sleeping position.

Sitting posture in the office

People spend 8-9 hours of the day in office, and it's important to sit properly to avoid back pain. Workstation chairs are generally adjustable, so, one should set the seat height and tilt it in a way that the back resting portion of the chair should move independently. Thighs should be at right angles to your body or sloping slightly down and feet should be firmly on the floor. The basic rule is to place the feet on the floor and support your back, according to National Health Service, UK.

Exercise

Exercising is important to avoid back pain. Though people often think that the best way to get relief from back pain is to limit exercise and rest, experts suggest otherwise. It can ease inflammation and muscle tension.

The pain should start to ease within two weeks and will usually fade in about four to six weeks. However, one should visit a doctor, if it doesn't improve or severe pain while trying to exercise.

Weight management

At times, the reason behind the back pain is the extra pounds you have gained. Dieting under the guidance of a nutritionist and exercising as suggested by fitness trainer might help in improving the condition.