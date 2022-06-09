In a tragic turn of events, Simiso Buthelezi has died following the head injury he sustained during a recent bout that produced a shocking viral video clip. Earlier reports claimed how Buthelezi suffered grave injury while participating in a WBF African Lightweight title fight in Durban, South Africa, against opponent Siphesihle Mntungwa.

In the final frame of the ten-round affair, the fight took a vicious turn as Buthelezi started punching at the referee, before going to the corner and throwing punches in the air. The referee immediately called for a stoppage, resulting in a 10th round TKO victory for Mntungwa and was rushed to the hospital where Buthelezi was in a state of induced coma.

Boxing South Africa confirmed the tragic news of the boxer passing away due to internal bleeding following the blow to his head. The official statement issued read: "It is with great sadness for Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family to announce the passing away of Mr Simiso Buthelezi, who took his last breath on June 7th, 2022 at a hospital in Durban."

The statement further cleared that Boxing South Africa will conduct an independent medical review of the injury and will then make public the results of that medical review. Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family requested some privacy during the tough times while mourning the passing away of the young boxer who was exemplary both outside and inside the ring.

Very scary in South Africa please ?? for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title pic.twitter.com/YhfCI623LB — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) June 5, 2022

Earlier, Buyi Mabaso-Dlamini who was operating Buthelezi at King Edward Hospital in Durban informed that the boxer's condition was critical and he suffered massive bleeding in his brain due to which operation was not possible at the moment. Following the incident, the trainer of 24-year-old Buthelezi, Bheki Mngomezulu stated that he was at a loss of words to explain what might have happened to his fighter.

"There was nothing fishy in the training. He was leading the fight on points before the unfortunate incident occurred. I really can't explain what happened to be honest," he said. Mngomezulu further claimed that Buthelezi was in a good condition before the fight and had recently graduated with a degree in botany and zoology.