The much-awaited Indian version of the popular series 'Citadel' titled 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is all set to release. Recently the makers of the OTT series hosted a screening party where a lot of Bollywood celebrities were in attendance at the event. The B-town divas made sure to put their fashion foot forward but while some failed, the others passed with flying colours.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The protagonist of the series, Samantha made sure to make heads turn in a striking ensemble. She opted for a gold foil fitted dress designed by Kresha Bajaj and accessorised it with the iconic Bvlgari serpentine watch. The metallic gold heels and the pair of small hoops worked very well with the look.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari, the newest fashion icon of B-town opted for an all-black look. Starting from the dress from Self Portrait to her Christian Louboutin shoes, everything was right in place and she carried it off perfectly. The black Bottega Veneta bag was the right accessory for this look and complemented the stunning dress in every way possible.

Avneet Kaur

The young diva had the right intentions but definitely missed the mark, netizens are of the opinion that she forgot that she was heading to a screening and not a party. The co-ord red top and skirt were beautiful and looked great on her but it did not seem apt for the event and missed a beat.

Tejasswi Prakash

From amidst the galore of red looks, Tejasswi's sartorial choice was considerably better than the rest. She was seen wearing a short red dress that looked very cute on her, she paired the dress with black stilettos and accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoops. In terms of makeup, she took the minimalistic route to perfection and left her tresses open.

Nimrat Kaur

Fashion enthusiasts and critics are also mocking Nimrat Kaur's sartorial choice for the evening. The big rose on the neckline seemed a bit much and over all the gown seemed extremely uncomfortable, especially for a screening. Nimrat went really over the top with her choice of outfit even though the tied-down feature on the bodice was great, the dress failed to make a mark.