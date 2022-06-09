In what could be considered as a shameful attempt to disgrace Nayanthara, a section of online media and people are sharing the past pictures of her with ex-boyfriend Silambarasan aka Simbu on the day she tied the knot with Vignesh Shivan.

Nayan-Simbu Relationship

Nayanthara was in a relationship ago with Simbu during her early days in her career. However, they broke up, but their private intimate pictures were leaked online by miscreants. However, neither Simbu nor Nayanthara took action and the issue was dead.

Years later, they put their past behind them and worked together in 2016 flick Idhu Namma Aalu. It was a clear message to the public that they were two true professionals and their past do not affect their professional choice.

However, people have started sharing their pictures from Wednesday on social media sites. The timing clearly shows it is an attempt to shame the actress.

Nonetheless, her fans are not complaining stating that it does not affect the actress nor her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The embarrassing part of the story is that a few Hindi websites published the stories pertaining to leaked photos on the day of her wedding.

Nayan Marries Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara married her long-time boyfriend Vignesh Shivan at Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram. The event is graced by some of the top names of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi film industries.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, Ajith Kumar, and many others attended the wedding.

However, just hours before the marriage, Vignesh wrote a special letter about his relationship with Nayan. "Today is June 9th ❤️☺️ and it's Nayan's thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful ! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers !

Now , It's all dedicated to the love ❤️ of my life ! #Nayanthara ! My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours !

Praying God for all the goodness ❤️☺️ and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends [sic]," he wrote.