Salman Khan is gearing up for another big release on the occasion of Eid 2025. Salman will be seen romancing Rashmika Mandanna in the Eid special release 'Sikandar'. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the makers have now dropped another song from the film titled – 'Sikandar Naache'.

The film has been grabbing headlines ever since its announcement. From the teaser to the songs, everything about the Salman Khan starrer makes social media go into a tizzy. In 'Sikandar Naache', Salman is seen grooving with Rashmika with a unique hook step and catchy moves. The Turkish vibe and along with the 'Dabke' dance form has reminded many fans of 'Mashallah' song from Tiger franchise.

Mixed reviews

Prior to this, two songs of the film – 'Zohra Jabeen' and 'Bam Bam Bhole' had already created a buzz. Now, let's take a look at what social media has to say about the latest song. "After a decade, the same fire, the same energy Sikandar Naache brings back the electrifying vibes of Jumme Ki Raat Get ready to groove and celebrate with Salman Khan like never before," wrote a user. "Vintage Salman Khan is back with the same energy," another user commented.

"Great use of trumpet, rabab and many more Arabic style instruments. Salman khan performing the Dabke dance is most unique thing in this song," an observant fan wrote. "Fans love the dance moves and choreography in the title track of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's movie Sikandar. Also Rashmika Mandanna's dance moves and striking presence in Sikandar have caught the attention of fans," another fan commented.

Some unimpressed

"People on social media ranting 24x7 how salman khan is getting old bla bla, meanwhile him brutally trolling them back and how!!!" a fan dropped a comment. However, there were many who weren't impressed with the song. "Will watch this film just because of director else all songs are bad," read a comment. "Hook song is good still film is not looking promising," another person commented. "Feeling sad for salman bhai..no one can help this movie to became a flop...outdated song," read one more of the comments.

"This movie will flop I think could be wrong though but certainly songs are flop" and "Tiger is old" were some more comments on the video.