The seventh edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is all set to be telecast with a multitude of stars attending the award function.

SIIMA awards recognise and honor fine actors, artists, technicians of the film industry from the South. The best movies and artists from Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil languages will take part in this prestigious award distribution ceremony.

This year, SIIMA will take place in Dubai with many celebrities from the South Indian film industry appearing in the event. The nominations from Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam languages were out earlier, and the awards are distributed in the gala event organized by SIIMA.

Like every year, the buzz around SIIMA has increased and there is a negative vibe surrounding these awards. There are rumors on social media that the awards are scripted. There are talks emerging that the jury awards have already been decided regardless of people's choice.

Well, there is no valid proof of these rumors against SIIMA. Meanwhile, check out the list of nominations for SIIMA 2018.

Telugu SIIMA 2018 nominations:

Best Movie Nominations:

Baahubali-2 The Conclusion

Fidaa

Gautamiputra Satakarni

The Ghazi Attack

Sathamanam Bhavati

Best Actor Nominations:

Nandamuri Balakrishna (Gautamiputra Satakarni)

Prabhas (Baahubali-2 The Conclusion)

Vijay Devarakonda (Arjun Reddy)

Jr NTR (Jai Lava Kusa)

Rana (Nene Raju Nene Mantri)

Best Actress Nominations:

Anushka Shetty (Baahubali-2 The Conclusion)

Rakul Preet Singh (Jaya Janaki Nayaka)

Kajal (Nene Raju Nene Mantri)

Ritika Singh (Guru)

Sai Pallavi (Fidaa)

Tamil SIIMA 2018 nominations:

Best Film nominations:

Mersal

Aruvi

Vikram Vedha

Aramm

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru

Best Actor Nominations:

Vijay (Mersal)

Karthi (Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru)

Sivakarthikeyan (Velaikkaran)

Vijay Sethupathi (Vikram Vedha)

R Madhavan (Vikram Vedha)

Best Actress Nominations:

Nayanthara (Aramm)

Andrea Jeremiah (Taramani)

Aditi Balan (Aruvi)

Jyothika (Magalir Mattum)

Nithya Menen (Mersal)

Kannada SIIMA 2018 Nominations:

Best Movie Nominations:

Bharjari

Raajakumara

Chamak

Chowka

Ondu Motteya Kathe

Best Actor Nominations:

Shivarajkumar (Mufti)

Puneeth Rajkumar (Raajakumara)

Sri Murali (Mufti)

Ganesh (Chamak)

Dhruva Sarja (Bharjari)

Best Actress Nominations:

Shraddha Srinath (Operation Alamelamma)

Niveditha (Shuddi)

Shanvi Srivastava (Taarak)

Rashmika Mandanna (Chamak)

Sruthi Hariharan (Beautiful Manasugalu)

Malayalam SIIMA 2018 Nominations:

Best Movie Nominations:

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Take Off

Mayaanadhi

Angamaly Diaries

Parava

Best Actor Nominations:

Mammootty (The Great Father)

Dulquer Salmaan (Solo)

Tovino Thomas (Mayaanadhi)

Nivin Pauly (Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela)

Fahadh Faasil (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Best Actress Nominations:

Parvathy (Take Off)

Aishwarya Lekshmi (Mayaanadhi)

Nimisha Sajayan (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Anu Sithara (Ramante Edanthottam)

Manju Warrier (Udaharanam Sujatha)