The two-day SIIMA awards kick-started on Saturday and it was attended by some of the big names of the Telugu and Kannada film industries.

On the first day of the event, the awards were given for the Telugu and Kannada film industries.

Kamal Haasan, Yash, Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda and many other big names from the South Indian film industry attended the 10th edition of SIIMA Awards.

Check out the winners'list:

Telugu Films:

Best Film - Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor (Critics) - Naveen Polishety for Jathi Ratnalu

Best Actress - Pooja Hegde for Most Eligible Bachelor

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Krack

Best Actor in a Comedy Role - Sudarshan for Ek Mini Katha

Best Director - Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Debutant Director - Buchi Babu Sana for Uppena

Best Cinematographer - C. Ramprasad for Akhanda

Best Debutant Producer Award - Satish Vegesna (SV2 Entertainment)

Best Music Director - Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Debutant Actress - Krithi Shetty for Uppena

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Geetha Madhuri for the song Jai Balayya from Akhanda

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Ram Miriyala for the song Chitti from Jathi Ratnalu

Best Lyric Writer - Chandrabose for Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise

Kannada Winners

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Late Puneeth Rajkumar for Yuvarathnaa

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Ashika Ranganath for Madhagaja

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics - Amrutha Iyengar for Badava Rascal

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Pramod for Rathnan Prapancha

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Aarohi Narayan for Drishya 2

Best Actor in a Negative Role - Pramod Shetty for Hero

Best Actor in Comedy Role - Chikkanna for Pogaru

Best Debutant Actor - Nagabhushana for Ikkat

Best Debutant Actress - Sharanya Shetty for 1980

Best Director - Tharun Sudhir for Roberrt

Best Debutant Director - Shankar Guru for Badava Rascal

Best Cinematographer - Sudhakar Raj for Roberrt

Best Music Director - Arjun Janya for Roberrt

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Chaitra Achar for the song Sojugada Soojumallige from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Armaan Malik and Thaman S. for Neenade

Best Lyric Writer - Vasuki Vaibhav for the song Nee Parichaya from Ninna Sanihake

Along with these titles, special awards were bestowed to felicitate celebrities who made a mark in the South film industry.

Special Appreciation Award - Producers #OmkaarMovies for period drama film Kannadiga

Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India - Ranveer Singh

Youth Icon South (Female) - Pooja Hegde

Youth Icon South (Male) - Vijay Deverakonda

Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021 - Dhananjaya

Most Promising Newcomer (Female) - Sreeleela

Most Promising Newcomer (Male) - Teja Sajja

Special Jury Award for Production Design - Ramakrishna and Monika for Pushpa: The Rise, Thalaivi, and Uppena.