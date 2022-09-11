The two-day SIIMA awards kick-started on Saturday and it was attended by some of the big names of the Telugu and Kannada film industries.
On the first day of the event, the awards were given for the Telugu and Kannada film industries.
Kamal Haasan, Yash, Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda and many other big names from the South Indian film industry attended the 10th edition of SIIMA Awards.
Check out the winners'list:
Telugu Films:
Best Film - Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor (Critics) - Naveen Polishety for Jathi Ratnalu
Best Actress - Pooja Hegde for Most Eligible Bachelor
Best Actress in Supporting Role - Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Krack
Best Actor in a Comedy Role - Sudarshan for Ek Mini Katha
Best Director - Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Debutant Director - Buchi Babu Sana for Uppena
Best Cinematographer - C. Ramprasad for Akhanda
Best Debutant Producer Award - Satish Vegesna (SV2 Entertainment)
Best Music Director - Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Debutant Actress - Krithi Shetty for Uppena
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Geetha Madhuri for the song Jai Balayya from Akhanda
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Ram Miriyala for the song Chitti from Jathi Ratnalu
Best Lyric Writer - Chandrabose for Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise
Kannada Winners
Best Actor in a Leading Role - Late Puneeth Rajkumar for Yuvarathnaa
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Ashika Ranganath for Madhagaja
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics - Amrutha Iyengar for Badava Rascal
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Pramod for Rathnan Prapancha
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Aarohi Narayan for Drishya 2
Best Actor in a Negative Role - Pramod Shetty for Hero
Best Actor in Comedy Role - Chikkanna for Pogaru
Best Debutant Actor - Nagabhushana for Ikkat
Best Debutant Actress - Sharanya Shetty for 1980
Best Director - Tharun Sudhir for Roberrt
Best Debutant Director - Shankar Guru for Badava Rascal
Best Cinematographer - Sudhakar Raj for Roberrt
Best Music Director - Arjun Janya for Roberrt
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Chaitra Achar for the song Sojugada Soojumallige from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Armaan Malik and Thaman S. for Neenade
Best Lyric Writer - Vasuki Vaibhav for the song Nee Parichaya from Ninna Sanihake
Along with these titles, special awards were bestowed to felicitate celebrities who made a mark in the South film industry.
Special Appreciation Award - Producers #OmkaarMovies for period drama film Kannadiga
Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India - Ranveer Singh
Youth Icon South (Female) - Pooja Hegde
Youth Icon South (Male) - Vijay Deverakonda
Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021 - Dhananjaya
Most Promising Newcomer (Female) - Sreeleela
Most Promising Newcomer (Male) - Teja Sajja
Special Jury Award for Production Design - Ramakrishna and Monika for Pushpa: The Rise, Thalaivi, and Uppena.