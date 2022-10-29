Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, but neither of them has confirmed it yet. The rumoured couple have been spotted together on many occasions and there were instances when Siddharth had even asked paparazzi not to click them together. But it seems things might change now as Siddharth himself shared an unseen photo with the actress to wish her on her birthday.

Did Sidharth just confirm his relationship?

On Friday, October 28, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor took to his Instagram account to wish the 'Maha Samudram' actress. Sharing the first picture with the actress, he wrote a love-filled caption for his "Princess of Heart" that captured everyone's heart. It read, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari I pray all your dreams, The big ones, the small ones, And the ones yet unseen, Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't."

Take a look at his post:

As soon as the post was shared, netizens rushed to the comment section to react to it. One user wondered, "When did this happen?" while another commented, "You both look great together." A third user wrote, "Is it official now?" One fan also asked, "You people getting married?"

Duo to celebrate birthday in Chennai?

There are speculations that Siddharth will be celebrating Aditi Rao's 36th birthday in Chennai. According to a Pinkvilla report, sources close to the portal have revealed that the talented actors have already whizzed off to Chennai.

According to reports, the couple fell in love on the sets of 'Maha Samudram' and since then, they have been head over heels in love. Aditi Rao Hydari was earlier married to Satyadeep Mishra, a former Indian lawyer and actor. In a 2013 interview with Times of India, the actress had said that they were separated. On the other hand, Siddharth had married his friend Meghna in November 2003. However, the pair divorced in January 2007.