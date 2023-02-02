After Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar, Sidharth Sagar has reportedly also quit The Kapil Sharma Show. Reports have surfaced claiming that the reason behind Sidharth quitting the popular show was monetary differences. Earlier, Krushna Abhishek was also rumoured to have exited the show owing to monetary differences. Chandan Prabhakar, on the other hand, had quit the show to star in a film.

What prompted the decision?

Sidharth Sagar has been a part of the show for several years now. On Kapil's popular show, we have seen Sidharth playing the role of Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh etc. If a TOI report is anything to go by, Sagar wanted a hike in his fee, which the makers were unable to guarantee at present. Hence, the comedian decided to move past the show.

Sidharth has reportedly also left Mumbai and moved back to his home in Delhi. On being asked by the portal, however, Sidharth refrained from making a statement and said that the discussions are on and nothing is finalised yet.

Krushna on equation with Kapil Sharma

When rumours of a rift developing between Krushna and Kapil leading to the former quitting his show surfaced, Abhishek soon clarified the reports. He revealed that there were no differences between the two and they love each other like brothers. He also said that the show also belongs to him and he might make an entry into the show in the coming time.