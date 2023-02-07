Bollywood's one of the most loved couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is all set to tie the knot today i.e February 7, 2023, at pristine paleaceous Suryagarh fort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The soon-to-be bride and groom's sangeet ceremony was a fun-filled affair with the entire fort lit up in pink colours.

The paparazzi who are stationed at the wedding venue have shared a slew of pictures and videos from the fort. Most of the celebrities have already reached the palace to bless the couple.

However, actress Juhi Chawla and her entrepreneur husband Jay Mehta were the last ones to reach for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding.

Juhi talks about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Juhi Chawla took to her social media handles and shared a collage of two pictures from the flight with the hashtag #SidKiara. In the images shared by Juhi Chawla, she can be seen sitting in the aircraft wearing a white shirt, jeans and a blue cap.

My Desi Breakfast ? - not to miss the pickles , gud and dahi , .. served in kasa and mitti ka bartan with paper straw and the marigold flower... love my Indian tradition . pic.twitter.com/c5FxK81HgS — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 7, 2023

For the unversed, the Juhi Chawla is a childhood friend of Kiara's father Jagdeep Advani.

Check out Juhi Chawla's post below:

Guest list

Before boarding the aircraft from Mumbai, the actress shared her excitement on her social media, after she arrived at the Jaisalmer airport, the paparazzi stationed at the arrival thronged the actress and her husband Jay Mehta and quizzed them about Sid Kiara's wedding. The actress shared best wishes to the couple.

Sharing her excitement with the shutterbugs the actress said, "I am going to attend the wedding, my blessings are with the couple. Sidharth and Kiara make a beautiful jodi."

Sangeet ceremony: Who's who performed

The pre-wedding festivities of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are going on in full swing at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. On Monday evening, the wedding venue was seen lit up in pink colour at the sangeet night.

Photos and videos from the ceremony have been widely shared on social media.

As per a report in India Today, Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal performed on stage for her sister, he apparently sang a medley for her. Sidharth also joined in. Kiara's brother Mishaal is a rapper, composer and music director by profession.

In fact, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor took to the stage and danced to Kaala Chasma. Kiara was seen blushing throughout, especially during songs from Shershaah.

Reportedly, Hari and Sukhmani bands were also called in for a musical night on Monday. The duo had earlier performed at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Hari and Sukhmani sang a mix of English and Punjabi songs.

Inside pictures and videos

Kamna Arora, a wedding choreographer, also shared a picture last night. This could possibly be taken from her hotel room.

Phones of paparazzi stationed at the wedding venue have been covered.

Celebrity paparazzo Viral shared it on his Instagram handle.

The baaratis have already arrived. Reportedly, the 'saath- pheras' are set to take place between 2 pm to 4 pm today.

Sidharth and Kiara's love story

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had first met during the wrap-up party of the 2018 anthology Lust Stories. Kiara had featured in the segment directed by Karan Johar. The two also shared screen space in Shershaah, where their chemistry was much loved by fans.