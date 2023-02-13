Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took nuptials in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh palace on February 7, 2023. Their wedding was attended by family members and close friends from the industry. The couple hosted an intimate reception at their Delhi residence on Friday. And on Sunday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. Several celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Kajol and Abhishek Bachchan among others attended the bash.

Who wore what

Newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara

Sidharth and Kiara ditched the traditional ensemble and make heads turn in a ravishing black dress and tuxedo look. Kiara Advani opted for a fishtail gown. Her outfit featured a cream-toned silk top with a long black velvet skirt. She accentuated her look with statement emerald and diamond neckpieces. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dapper in a glittery black tuxedo. The newlyweds posed with the family as well.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor gave saas-bahu goals

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a starry sky in a bedazzling saree from designer Sawan Gandhi's eponymous label. She came with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor; they hugged each other on the red carpet and gave flying kisses to each other. Fans and media were in complete awe of them seeing the adorable camaraderie between saas-bahu.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol looked stunning as they entered the venue. Ajay kept it classic in a grey suit and black shirt, and Kajol glimmered in a sequinned white saree.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha

Varun wore a form-fitting suit, and Natasha glowed in a sparkling lehenga.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made a colour-coordinated statement in black ensembles. Akash Ambani wore a black suit and Shloka exuded ethnic elegance in a saree with multi-hued embroidery.

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a blue suit.

Ranveer Singh came sans Deepika Padukone. The actor opted for a heavily-embroidered jacket with black pants.

Aditya Roy Kapur opted for a black outfit.

Shanaya Kapoor attended the wedding reception in pretty mini blue shimmery dress.

BFF Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor also attended the bash in style.

Disha Patani was brutally trolled for her outfit.

For the reception, Disha opted for a backless blouse with a deep cowl neck and paired it with a matching high-slit skirt. She paired the co-ord set with high heels and opted for dewy-finish makeup. Soft curls, smokey eyes.

Sidharth and Kiara took to their social media with a few pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony. They shared the photos with the caption, "'Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai' We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️."

The couple shared the wedding teaser wherein, Kiara was seen entering the wedding venue on the song "Ranjha" from their movie Shershaah.

Sidharth and Kiara's fairytale love story

Sidharth and Kiara met on the sets of Shershaah where they fell in love.

Work front

On the professional front, Kiara will resume shooting for Ram Charan for the RC 15 schedule, and Sidharth will wrap the shoot for the Indian Police Force.