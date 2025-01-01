Siddharth has been in the headlines for a while now, especially because of his comments on the success of Pushpa 2. The actor recently spoke about Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' and his comments like each time have gone viral this time around as well. Kapadia's film has been winning hearts and awards globally, not only did the team win the very prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival but also went on to get two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. Siddharth spoke about how it is deeply saddening that the film failed to get the kind of reception the film deserved in India.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, the actor mentioned that even though Kapadia's film had received appreciation from far and wide, many people in India did not even know of the fact that the film had been released in the country. He spoke about how the film may have got a lot of recognition but will fail to reach the kind of audience that the film requires per se.

He said, "I saw an interesting discussion on the Internet where Payal was talking to individual people on the Internet where they are saying 'Oh, I want to see your film.' She said 'My film released. Nobody came, and they cancelled the shows.' And then each individual says 'No I want to see the film.' She said 'If you want to see the film, all of you start a signature campaign to bring my film back for one show.'"

Siddharth further went on to add, "Now, if you ask Payal, she managed to go and win at Cannes. She is nominated as a director at the Globes. She is nominated for Best Foreign Picture. Her producers think they have made the greatest success of a film. But that film is never going to be seen by the audience that calls their film a great film."

The actor then spoke about how even if a film does win a lot of international accolades and has also been critically liked and applauded, that necessarily does not mean that the film will get its desired audience viewership. Siddharth spoke about how nothing really translates into audience viewership apart from viewership itself.

"So, both are great films for people who made them and they are great successes for the people who made them. But that's the beauty of a panel where both those films get discussed where you bring out what success means," said Siddharth.

Directed by Payal Kapadia the film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam in pertinent roles. The film explores the lives of two Malyali nurses in the city of Mumbai and how their lives have been intertwined together.