'Pushpa 2: The Rule' directed by Sukumar, starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in titular roles has gone on to become one of the biggest blockbuster hits that the country has ever witnessed. Ever since the first part of the film, 'Pushpa: The Rise' there was a lot of hype around the film, fans were ecstatic to see what the sequel would have in store for them. Hence, when the promotional events for the film started, thousands of people attended them to show their love and support for the film. The promotional event in Patna of course received a lot of limelight for the massive turnout that they saw, many fans came to see their favourite star and soon this event became a talking point.

Actor Siddharth however has dismissed the idea of fan love and admiration and believes that thousands of people turned up at the event as a part of a marketing gimmick. In a recent podcast interview with YouTuber Madan Gowri, the actor while promoting his film 'Miss You' spoke about how he was not convinced about the support that 'Pushpa 2' has received from the audience. He said, "It is all marketing."

When asked about how the film has been successful in garnering support and love from audiences in the Hindi belt or the Bollywood film market, the actor said, ""Honestly, in our country, it is not tough to pool in crowds. For instance, if you are going to have four JCBs in an area to do some construction, you will have people gathering just to witness it. They (team Pushpa 2) booked a ground, and organised an event. People came to watch. That's all. In India, crowds don't reflect quality." He also remarked that every political party is successful in bringing in large crowds but that does not imply that they win the election.

He further added, "Most participants in such political rallies are paid to be there. Back in my time, we used to call these crowds Biriyani and quarter bottle (alcohol)."

When a discourse around Siddharth's comment started on Reddit, fans called him out for his apparent "jealousy." A Reddit user wrote, "Whenever Sidharth opens his mouth it just feels like classic case of "sour grapes", he's like your cousin who meets you once or twice a year and judges you for your life choices irrespective of how happy you are and how miserable he is."

A netizen pointed out, "This fellow is seriously messed up in his head, remember when he had called Saina "Subtle cock champion of the world" to which a user replied, "How could i ever forget this? It was disgraceful and disgusting he thinks people are stupid for assuming he meant it any other way but the obvious."