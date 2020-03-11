Even after the end of the highest-rated show Bigg Boss 13, the housemates are still making the headline. The most loved couple of the house was Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka 'Sidnaz'. They gathered a lot of attention for their love angle on the show. Although the show has come to an end, looks like Shehnaaz is still in Shukla's hangover.

On Monday, Shehnaaz confessed that she has fallen in love with Sidharth Shukla, which is why she is not able to give her all in the reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'.

Shehnaaz has never shied away from expressing her love for Sidharth but the latter has never shared the same feeling. Their story is quite similar to Ranbir Kapoor getting friend-zoned in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In this case, Shehnaaz is in Ranbir's shoes, because Sidharth has made it clear time and again that he only considers her as a friend, but Shehnaaz has hopelessly fallen for the winner of the show.

While talking in an Interview, Sidharth clarified that Shehnaaz is just a friend and he'll try to keep in touch with her as long as possible. He considers Shehnaaz as a person with a good heart and a friend on whom he can rely. He denied having any feelings for Shehnaaz and said that he has always considered her as a friend. Still, he cannot control what we feel and that's the case with her.

On the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz broke down and stated that she did not know things will turn out to be this way. She was seen accepting that she has fallen in love with Sidharth. "He might call me crazy but I have fallen for him. What can I do?" she said.

No statement from the Big Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been released on the same. We are waiting for his reply.