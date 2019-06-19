Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal, known for writing screenplay for films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela, Batti Gul Metre Chalu, Toilet ek Prem Katha, recently are in the news for their dialogues in Shahid Kapoor's most awaited film Kabir Singh.

One of the most talked about dialogues in the film is 'I'm not a rebel without a cause'.

Siddharth and Garima, are not only brilliant dialogue writers, but also wrote lyrics and soundtracks for the two mega blockbuster hit movies - Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.