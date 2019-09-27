18 age is just a number, and Siddhant has proved that with his success. Today social media has changed our world, and we see so many talents worldwide who are earning name and money with their skills with their own. We can also call them self-made stars.

We found one star who is from India comes from the heart of India Delhi Siddhant Kumar (better known as Siddhant Thakran)This teenager is champion doesn't go to his age. He is a jack of all trades you can call him a born genius. You will be surprised to know that Siddhant Thakran is a young entrepreneur proud founder of a company called Webtenium India(‍ A Multi-Platform providing individual artists with know-how tools to build a successful career!)

You won't believe this lad has managed work for some of the celebrities like Sumit Goswami, Tara Prasad, Devender Ahlawat, Half engineer (youtube) and tik tok star-like Pranjal Dahiya and many big names. He is also skilled in web development and his love for web developing started when he was in 4th standard. Shocked Naa!! We told you we are talking about genius. Siddhant is India's youngest and leading digital marker right now.

This is some of the skills now comes the central part, and that is "Acting". Yes, Siddhant Thakran is planning to join B-town in short period. Very few know that Siddhant can act too. I mean what is left now the company, digital marketing and Acting does he sleep or not? We don't know that, but it will be interesting to see how he goes to the films. Will he get the same success in the movie like his business?

We feel he will succeed as many of his close ones believes Siddhant Thakran will surprise people with his acting skills. He is a damn talented kid who is making big in tender age with his multi-talent skills. Here's wishing multitalented Siddhant Thakran all the best for his new attempt Acting.

