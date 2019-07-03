Siddhant Chaturvedi, our very own MC Sher has been taking over social media and winning hearts. There's a new challenge making rounds on Instagram called the #bottlechallenge.The Gully boy star took part in this fun challenge and uploaded a video on Instagram performing as he shared the challenge.

Amongst other skills like singing, dancing, and rapping, Siddhant Chaturvedi is also a trained martial artist with experience in taekwondo.

The 'Breakthrough 'Star of the year' Siddhant has not only won the title, this year but won over the hearts of the audience with his power-packed performance in his debut Gully Boy which was a hit amongst the youth of the nation. The actor has immortalized the character in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. MC Sher has created a fan base of his own. The inspirational and supporting character from the streets has touched everyone and continues to be a rage amongst the audience.

Proving to be a youth icon, Siddhant Chaturvedi has soon turned into a role model to the young population of India where his character became an idol for the underground rapper community and the budding talent existing in the streets of the nation. The title fully justifies what Siddhant has done with his portrayals!

Rising to fame with Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi had also proven his talent in Excel Entertainment's Inside Edge and soon, the actor will be returning to the franchise with Inside Edge 2.

After receiving humongous appreciation for his character MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi is flooded with film offers, however, the actor has admitted choosing his scripts with great caution but continues to rule over the hearts of the audience with his breakthrough performances.