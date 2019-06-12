Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has voiced for the dub Hindi version of the upcoming film, Men in Black: International made Chris Hemsworth translate Bollywood dialogues! Chris Hemsworth, who plays Agent H in the upcoming fourth installment of Men in Black, recently had a fun conversation with Gully Boy famed Siddhant Chaturvedi. As Siddhant will be voicing the actor for the dubbed Hindi version, Sony decided to bring both the actors in one platform. The result? Total awesomeness!

In a fun interaction between the two stars, Chris made Siddhant translate some of the Men in Black dialogues in Hindi. He was mighty impressed with Siddhant's command over the language. What Chris didn't expect was that he would also have to go through the same test. Siddhant asked Chris to translate some of the most iconic Bollywood dialogues from Hindi to English. Surprisingly, the God of Thunder did know little Hindi so he didn't shy away from translating them. As MC Sher of Gully Boy went ahead to rap for Hemsworth, the two ended their banter with "Boht Hard". Well, whoever has watched Chaturvedi as MC Sher in Gully Boy would definitely be able to resonate with this specific line.

Check out their cool interaction below.

While speaking to IANS, Siddhant Chaturvedi had quoted what it felt like to dub for one of the biggest Hollywood stars. He said, "It was quite overwhelming to dub for Hemsworth's character. He has got a great voice and to make up for that was a tough challenge. I have added an Indian touch to it for the Indian audience. It will be a fun film." Well, Hemsworth is not new to the culture of India as he has made quite a few visits here and even filmed one of the shooting sequences for his upcoming Netflix series, Dhaka.

Talking about his experience, Hemsworth told a news agency, "I love the place and the people. Shooting there... There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people. After every take (when the director) called 'cut', there was loud cheer. We felt like rock stars in a stadium. But the warmth and support we got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive we were to their daily lives, it was so good. People were so positive. I have huge appreciation for that."

Men in Black: International is all set to release on June 14. The film will be releasing simultaneously in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. While the original cast of the film includes Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Emma Thompson and Liam Hemsworth, the dubbed artists from Bollywood to voice the two leads are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra.