The new cover boy of the town and the breakthrough star of this year, Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher is spilling some fashion beans in his recent magazine shoot and all we say drooling over them is- Oh boy!

After making a blasting debut on the magazine cover, Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared some exciting inside pictures in which the actor is nailing every bit of his looks. From a sexy stare to the macho gentleman, Siddhant has totally taken over like never before, with this shoot.

The pictures of Siddhant Chaturvedi have a class oozing as he is seen donning all the rustic colours, very unusual from others which gives him an edge with his charm defining the vibe.

In the first picture, Siddhant is seen wearing a maroon coloured tweed blazer and a pair of trousers, along with a classy printed shirt inside, completing the look. In the second picture, Siddhant is wearing a checkered shirt and tweed blazer with trousers. In the next picture, the actor has simply added an edge with a beige coloured jacket used as a cardigan. In his next picture, he has added a pop colour funk with an orange Seersucker co-ord set. With a simple Handwoven shirt, Siddhant has brought a charm to the picture even while holding a fishbowl. In his last look, he has experimented with button down shirt, cropped knit, striped blazer and track pants.

1 / 4







After chasing his dreams with bittersweet conviction and steadfast perseverance, Siddhant Chaturvedi has jumpstarted his career with an unforgettable breakthrough performance.

Ever since his debut, the actor has been the talk of the town. Siddhant Chaturvedi has taken over the world like a storm with his promising debut as MC Sher and continues to deliver projects where people are awaiting his projects.

The 'Breakthrough Star of the year' Siddhant has not only won the title, this year but won over the hearts of the audience with his power-packed performance in his debut Gully Boy which was a hit amongst the youth of the nation. The actor has immortalised the character in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. MC Sher has created a fan base of his own. The inspirational and supporting character from the streets has touched everyone and continues to be a rage amongst the audience.

Proving to be a youth icon, Siddhant Chaturvedi has soon turned into a role model to the young population of India where his character became an idol for the underground rapper community and the budding talent existing in the streets of the nation. The title fully justifies what Siddhant has done with his portrayals!

Rising to fame with Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi had also proven his talent in Excel Entertainment's Inside Edge and soon, the actor will be returning to the franchise with Inside Edge 2.

After receiving humongous appreciation for his character MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi is flooded with film offers, however, the actor has admitted to choose his scripts with great caution but continues to rule over the hearts of the audience with his breakthrough performances.