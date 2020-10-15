Former chief minister Siddaramaiah is not at all happy about being booked for violating poll code by the police along with Congress candidate for RR Nagar Assembly constituency Kusuma H. A complaint has been filed against Siddaramaiah, his escort among other Congress leaders and supporters for violating the model code of conduct at the BBMP office on Wednesday.

The police have charged Kusuma and others under Section 188 (Disobedience to an order duly promulgated by public servant) and Section 353 (criminal force to deter public servant to discharge his duties) of the IPC based on a complaint filed by ASI Nagaraja N, who was deputed at the BBMP office with orders to ensure everyone stayed 100meters away from the gate.

According to the complaint, the Congress leaders had allegedly tried to enter the gate by breaching the barricades. The ASI alleged that the former CM's security staff overpowered the police when tried to stop the political leaders from entering.

Siddaramaiah slams CM BSY, BJP

Reacting to the charges, Siddaramaiah slammed the ruling government in the state along with the state CM BS Yediyurappa. The former chief minister reacted to the charges filed against him and RR Nagar candidate Kusuma saying they were stopped from filing nomination.

"Police are acting on the behest of CM of Karnataka & this has exposed autocratic behaviour of BJP," he tweeted (sic).

"Elections are conducted by Election Commission & Police should assist them. In this case, Police seems to be dictating EC officials &proactively filing cases against opposition leaders with an ulterior motive. This clearly indicates the role of ruling BJP leaders," Siddaramaiah slammed the ruling party.

Siddaramaiah also accused BJP Karnataka leaders of violating election code of conduct and COVID-19 protocols during nomination filing process and no action was taken against them. INC is going to file a complaint with the Election Commission, he added.