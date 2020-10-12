In a jolt to Congress party, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sunder on Monday resigned from the party spokesperson and its primary membership ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The South Indian actress joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In her resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sundar wrote that "few elements" without any connectivity with the ground sitting at higher levels in the party are "dictating terms" to her.

"Few elements seated at a higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed," she wrote.

The politician said that she had decided to resign "after a long thorough thought process over a period of time".

Khushbu's Resignation letter to Congress

In a social media post signalling change, she stated on Saturday that "change is inevitable".

"Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve and grow, learn and unlearn, perceptions change, likes and dislikes too, thoughts and ideas take a new shape, dreams are new, and you understand the difference between like and love, between right and wrong. Change is inevitable," Sundar tweeted.

Is Khushbu's entry in the BJP, AIADMK gain?

Sundar has been critical of the Central government and the BJP, slamming the party on several issues including the ghastly Hathras alleged rape case in Uttar Pradesh. She first triggered rumours of a rift with the Congress in July when she backed the Centre government's National Education Policy (NEP).

Sundar's entry into the BJP could turn out to be a major catch for the party ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections which is scheduled to take place in May next year. In a state which has proven record of preferring actor-turned-politicians, her entry will also benefit the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), a member of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which could once again face trouble with the release of VK Sasikala from jail.

Sundar took a political plunge in May 2010 when she joined the DMK. She quit the party after growing disagreement with M K Stalin. After remaining apolitical for nearly four months, she joined Indian National Congress on November 26, 2014.