Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is showing no signs of going slow. The film has been making and breaking new records every other day. Amid all this, a BTS video from one of the songs – Jhoome Jo Pathaan – has taken over the internet. SRK not only made an incredible body for the action thriller but also stunned the world by doing so at the age of 57.

Instagram

How did he agree to go shirtless?

"He is shy to a point that he does not want to open the button of his shirt, and having the body like that you have to like tear it and show that to the world... we had to coax him to do that," film's director Siddharth Anand said. Shah Rukh then goes on to add that they were feeding him pizza a day before that sequence.

Bosco thanks SRK for going shirtless

The song has been choreographed by Bosco Martis. He revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was shy to get his shirtless picture clicked. "This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page . Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one . And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir (red heart emoji).. It's a treasured moment for me for a life time," Bosco said.

"Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture . All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one . Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan . @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour (three red heart emojis) shining and looking super hot . My best wishes to my team," he went on to add.