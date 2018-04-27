TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, who became an internet sensation with her photoshoot which she shot a couple of months ago, recently got trolled for allegedly doing a lip job.

The 17-year-old, who is very active on Instagram, recently shared a close-up selfie on the photo-sharing site. One Instagram user felt that she had gone under the knife and said that her lips looked botoxed.

But the teenager decided not to remain silent and gave a befitting reply to the troll like a pro.

"I'm only 17, and not somebody who's a supporter of changing myself based on what the world May or May not like. So no Ma'am, that's a false accusation, and it's because of such accusations that going under the knife is considered a trend, and is ultimately promoted. I'm not for it ma'am. Sorry to disappoint you, have good night and best wishes :)," Palak wrote.

It was earlier reported that Palak was going to make her Bollywood debut with Quickie opposite Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary but there has been no update for a while now.

She was also rumored to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show Kasauti Zindagii Kay. But actor Abhinav Kohli cleared the air and told Bollywood Life that she is not doing the project.

Like her mother Shweta Tiwari, Palak is also a stunner and currently has 206k followers on Instagram.