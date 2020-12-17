Shunned after COVID infection, Kashmir man builds boat ambulance for Dal dwellers

COVID-19 pandemic brought both the best and the worst in people. While on one hand, we've seen acts of grace and generosity, there have been some black spots brought on by this pandemic. One common practice witnessed almost everywhere is being socially boycotted after a person has been infected by COVID-19. Even if the said patient recovered, society treated them differently. But a Kashmir man wasn't one to stand by and watch.

After being ostracized and stigmatized over COVID-19 infection, a resident of Dal Lake, Tariq Ahmed Patloo decided to end the stigma. But he had to start somewhere, so the best way he found fit was to address the biggest pain-point of the commute during COVID infection. He built a boat ambulance, one that'll ferry Dal dwellers in case of need without any discrimination.

Shikara ambulance for Dal dwellers

Ahmed said that the Shikara ambulance is exclusively for Dal dwellers as they need it the most. The enclosed red and white hued boat ambulance is a mechanical one with a motor to ferry patients swiftly as compared to the rowing Shikara. The boat ambulance also doubles as a mini dispensary to make quick transfers in case of emergencies to the nearest bank.

"The width of ambulance shikara is double than a normal one. It would be like big critical-care ambulance. It needs a doctor and paramedic and one driver. I am hopeful that the government would help me that. I need a doctor for it. Without a doctor, it would be a showpiece. I will talk to the government and if they provide a doctor it would help the Dal Lake people a lot," Ahmed was quoted as saying.

Inspiration behind boat ambulance

Like millions who were infected by COVID, Ahmed too was tested positive for the virus back in October. He was ill for almost a month seeking treatment for the virus. But one day, when he was returning from a medical check-up, no shikarawalas, including friends he has known for a long time, refused to ferry him to his houseboat.

Reuters

"All of them knew me well but they started avoiding me. I started to cry and told them that nothing will happen to them but they still refused to take me to my houseboat. I was very ill but their attitude made me sick. I felt sad. My heart sank that day," Ahmed said, Outlook reported.

The extent of social boycotting extended to his wife as well, who had been tested negative for COVID. She was denied ferry and vegetables, too. All these incidents piled up and inspired Ahmed to help those in need, especially in Dal Lake.

"I discussed the idea with to Dr Nivedita P. Haran, who is member of an expert committee on Dal Lake. She gave me the go-ahead. Her Trust helped me financially and so did Dr Nivedita. I designed the ambulance shikara myself," Ahmed said.

Ahmed hopes to get government's help on keeping what he started running as it would require financial aide. He also plans to formally put in a request with the government for a doctor to be on duty in the ambulance, without one it wouldn't be of much use.